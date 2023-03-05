Stillwater police shoot, kill shooting suspect; BCA investigating

UPDATE 7:23 p.m.:

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) is investigating after Stillwater Police Chief Brian Mueller says officers shot and killed a shooting suspect Saturday afternoon.

At around 2:20 p.m., police were called to respond to an unknown medical call to an apartment complex in the 2200 block of W Orleans St. The call immediately turned into a report of shots fired, according to law enforcement officials.

Multiple calls began coming in about shots being fired at the address.

“Prior to our arrival, the suspect shot many, many rounds both inside and outside of the location,” Mueller said. “[The suspect] hurt several individuals prior to our arrival, and we later learned that he had several extended magazines to be used in a handgun.”

Mueller did not release additional information on the other injured people.

Mueller said the information he received prior to the officers’ arrival was similar to that of an active shooter situation.

When officers arrived, they were met with gunfire, and Mueller says he believes a squad car was hit with several rounds.

Officers returned fire, hitting the suspect. First responders performed life-saving measures on the suspect, whom police believe is an adult man, but he was later pronounced deceased at a nearby hospital.

Mueller described the area as a “large-scale crime scene” and says the BCA will be processing the scene through Sunday morning.

He also shared that while the officers involved are still part of the initial investigation, and afterward the department will move forward with the administrative process.

Stillwater Fire Chief Stuart Glaser said that several gas lines were struck during the incident, and the Fire Department cleared the building to make sure there were no other dangers present.

Mueller spoke on the notion of an active shooter threat happening in Stillwater.

“I’m a parent. I’m a resident. It’s very scary,” he said. “I’m scared for what my officers faced, and I’m scared for what the residents faced.”

“I’m proud of my officers for how they responded, but it definitely hits home, and this isn’t something that happens in Stillwater,” he said. “The officers did what they needed to do today, and I’m very proud of them.”

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension announced it is investigating an officer use-of-force incident in Stillwater.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS photographers captured a large police presence and crime scene tape at an apartment complex located in the 2200 block of Orleans St W.

Someone on scene told KSTP that she heard gunshots. It is unclear what transpired at this time.

Media availability will be at 7 p.m. Saturday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.