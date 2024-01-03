Stearns History Museum seeking donations for exhibit on the 1980s

The Stearns History Museum in Saint Cloud needs your help to go back in time to the days of big hair, leg warmers and the Rubik’s Cube.

The museum is celebrating its 40th anniversary in its building this year.

Museum officials are asking for donations from the public for a future exhibit on the 1980s.

“We’re looking for clothing from the time as well as items that would be in a general home of the time,” Michelle Skroch with the Stearns History Museum said. “Pop culture stuff, memorabilia. Nostalgia is always a big factor for those who remember it and lived in it.”

The museum is looking to get donations by the end of March and the exhibit on the 1980s is set to open at the end of May.

If you would like to donate, call the Stearns History Museum at 320-253-8424 or email info@stearns-museum.org.