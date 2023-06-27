State trooper lauded for fawn rescue along I-94
A Minnesota State Patrol trooper is being recognized for helping to reunite a young fawn with its mother.
Video of Trooper Mollie McClure rescuing a trapped deer last month along Interstate 94 near Avon, Minnesota, just northwest of St. Cloud, has gone viral.
Trooper McClure freed the fawn from the fence, and the young deer was reunited with its mother.
The trooper is getting a lot of praise for her quick and decisive action in helping to save the deer.