State trooper lauded for fawn rescue along I-94

A Minnesota State Patrol trooper is being recognized for helping to reunite a young fawn with its mother.

Video of Trooper Mollie McClure rescuing a trapped deer last month along Interstate 94 near Avon, Minnesota, just northwest of St. Cloud, has gone viral.

Trooper Mollie McClure was on I-94 near Avon when she saw a female deer pacing along a fence line. She could also hear a vocal young fawn. Turns out the little one was stuck in the fencing. McClure wiggled the fawn free and reunited it will its mother. Great job! pic.twitter.com/p4QfawvnHe — MN State Patrol (@MnDPS_MSP) June 26, 2023

Trooper McClure freed the fawn from the fence, and the young deer was reunited with its mother.

The trooper is getting a lot of praise for her quick and decisive action in helping to save the deer.