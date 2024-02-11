State Patrol investigating fatal crash near Detroit Lakes

At least one person is dead following a crash Sunday morning in Becker County, according to a Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

The crash happened just after 8 a.m. on Highway 10 in Burlington Township, just outside of Detroit Lakes.

A Jeep Grand Cherokee was headed east on Highway 10 near 290th Avenue when a Buick Lesabre tried to cross the highway. The Jeep then crashed into the driver’s side of the Buick.

The State Patrol is expected to release more information on Monday, including the names of the people involved in the crash and the number of fatalities.