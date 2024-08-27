State Patrol debuts new logo at State Fair

Minnesota State Patrol unveils new logo

Minnesota State Fair attendees got a first-hand look at the State Patrol’s new logo design on Monday.

While taking a break from the fried favorites, Minnesotans can get an inside look at the state patrol at their booth on the fairgrounds.



The patrol cars are wide open for people to catch a glimpse, but what’s on them is a change Minnesotans haven’t seen before.



For the first time in 50 years, the agency put a team together and designed a new logo to reflect the department. It’s currently on a few squad cars.

The new state flag and seal change in May prompted the idea.



“We looked at it as an opportunity for us to really build our own identity,” Col. Christina Bogojevic, Minnesota State Patrol, said.



The old logo had the previous state seal front and center.



In the new look, Norway pines line the Mississippi River that flows through the design with a north star in the middle.

“It’s a four-point star that we took in the Minnesota state seal,” Lt. Col. Jeremy Geiger, Minnesota State Patrol, said.



State patrol officials said it will cost at least $4 million to replace everything with the new look from the uniform patches and badges to squad cars and office supplies.



“We will start with more forward-facing items, such as squad cars. You’ll see those out there with the new design. Then, we’ll move into uniforms,” Bogojevic said.



The agency has over 180,000 items to revamp to not only reflect the state patrol, but also the people they serve.



“I want them [Minnesotans] to see a reflection of them, their community and the Minnesota State Patrol as we all come together and work toward a common ground,” Geiger said.



The state patrol also mentioned this is common for an agency to do. They addded departments across the country have designed their own logo to reflect their agency.