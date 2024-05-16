State leaders to discuss tips on preventing spread of invasive species this summer

As the summer season approaches the Land of 10,000 Lakes, Minnesotans are being advised on how they can help prevent the spread of invasive species.

Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan are visiting a St. Paul lake on Thursday morning to spread awareness about the threat of invasive species in Minnesota and the best practices to prevent their spread.

A number of species are already in Minnesota ahead of the summer season, including zebra mussels, which, according to the governor’s office, have been confirmed in 311 lakes and wetlands in the state.

