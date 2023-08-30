State Fair officials provide tips on how to keep families together in large crowds

The Minnesota State Fair is big and loud, especially to kids. While it is fun, records crowds make it a little easier to get separated from parents.

“It is really busy, there’s so many things to do and see and you know little legs walking and getting tired,” said parent Jessica Just.

“We usually do a lot of hand holding, a lot of if you get lost stay in the same place,” said parent Tiffaney Allen.

Maria Hayden, a spokesperson for the fair, said between children and vulnerable adults, getting lost does happen.

“On a really busy day at the fair we can sometimes have about 40 different people throughout the day that are separated,” Hayden said.

To prevent this from happening, the Minnesota State Fair has a few ways to help keep track of your family, which you can find at the information booths.

“We always say there’s ID wristbands, so if you’re little one gets separated from you, you put your cell phone number on the inside,” said a worker at the information booth giving out the yellow wristbands.

Hayden said there are also about 170 officers roaming around the grounds helping to reunite families typically in less than 10 minutes.

“It is a peace of mind if they were to get separated from us, they would know ‘hey mom’s phone number is here,’ so if they forget it, they have it,” said Just.