State agencies to discuss safe driving, recreational marijuana usage Tuesday

Members of Minnesota’s Departments of Public Safety and Natural Resources are scheduled to discuss the use of recreational marijuana and traffic safety during a Tuesday news conference.

They’re expected to speak about “drugged driving” as well as how they will be enforcing it on the road, trails and waterways.

The conference comes as the state hits the one-week mark from the legalization of recreational marijuana use, which goes into effect on Aug. 1.

Meanwhile, cities across the state are considering restrictions on where recreational marijuana can be bought and smoked once it becomes legal.

Monday night, members of the Lakeville City Council discussed a proposal that includes a smoking ban in city parks and public spaces, as well as restrictions for businesses selling marijuana. The state law which legalizes recreational cannabis allows smoking in public unless other state or local laws prohibit it.

Also on Monday night, Duluth city councilors discussed potential limits on where people can smoke recreational marijuana and a ban in places such as Park Point Beach and the city’s Lakewalk. If caught, violators would be fined $300. They’re expected to vote on the proposal on Aug. 14.

The cities of Alexandria and Detroit Lakes are also considering ordinances regarding the outdoor smoking of marijuana.

