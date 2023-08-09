Start of Minnesota fair season greeted with good weather

Good weather for fair season

It’s hard to miss as fair season is in full swing across Minnesota.

We are a little more than two weeks away from the Great Minnesota Get-Together, but there are plenty of places where you can get your fair fix before then.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS Meteorologist Chris Reece detailed what to expect at two county fairs this weekend.

At the Dakota County Fair, the rides are in motion, the food is cooking, and the events are just getting started.

“Acreage wise we’re the largest county fair in the state of Minnesota,” said Mark Langer, Director of the Dakota County Fair. “We have cattle in the cattle barn, horses in the horse area, and we have mutton busting in the grandstand today. It’s a free event where the little kids get to ride a sheep.”

Meanwhile, in Waconia, they’re focused on getting set up for the Carver County Fair, which starts tomorrow.

President of the Carver County Fair, Jim Klein, said they are also watching the weather in the days ahead.

“Today we’re getting a lot of exhibitors moving in exhibits. And a lot of that stuff will start getting judged this evening and tomorrow. As the day goes on, a storm could pop up. You’ve always got to be prepared for anything. According to the forecast, it’s looking like a perfect week for us with beautiful temperatures and we’re going to be ready to go.”

Admission to the Dakota County Fair is free, however, parking on the fairgrounds is $10, while admission for the Carver County Fair is $8. Both fairs go through Sunday evening.