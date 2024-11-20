St. Thomas women’s hockey coach resigns following incident over weekend

The University of St. Thomas head women’s hockey coach Joel Johnson has resigned from his position after an incident over the weekend during the team’s trip to Bemidji State.

Athletic Director Dr. Phil Esten told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS the school began an investigation “after concerns were brought to our attention following Friday night’s game.” Johnson sat out Saturday’s game and tendered his resignation on Tuesday.

Esten did not comment on the specifics of what occurred.

“We hold all of our coaches to the highest standards consistent with university values and convictions, and prioritize the experience and well-being of our student-athletes,” Esten said.

Johnson began as the Tommies’ coach in 2021, leading their transition to Division I athletics, and coached the U.S. women’s ice hockey team to a silver medal in the 2022 Olympics.

Assistant coach Bethany Brausen will now serve as interim head coach.