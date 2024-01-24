St. Paul’s HmongTown Marketplace expanding to site within Maplewood Mall

A second location of HmongTown Marketplace will be opening in the near future in the east metro.

Owner Toua Xiong says the site which previously housed the Sears store within the Maplewood Mall will be the second location, which will be named HmongTown 2.

According to Xiong, renovations will hopefully be finished by 2025.

The property inside the mall was recently acquired by HmongTown Marketplace, which currently has 11 restaurants and more than 100 stores at its St. Paul location on Como Avenue.

