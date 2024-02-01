St. Paul sees stark difference in number of snow emergencies compared to last year

For St. Paul, this winter season has seen a considerable difference in the number of snow emergencies compared to last year.

The 2022-23 winter season was one for the record books, as St. Paul had to declare seven snow emergencies. One year has made a big difference and so far this winter season, the city has not issued a single snow emergency.

City records showed the cost for each snow emergency generally costs between $600,000 and $800,000.

Derrick Sheffield-West told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS he remembers the seven snow emergencies as if they were yesterday.

“After getting out of the condo, that’s when you start dreading it when you have to drudge through the snow to your car,” said Sheffield-West. “But this year, I got the flip-flops on. I mean, you have to love the 50-degree weather we’ve had.”

A spokesperson for St. Paul Public Works told KSTP that city crews have been able to tackle street maintenance jobs much sooner than usual because of the unseasonably warm weather. Those jobs include vegetation management, street sweeping and filling potholes.