St. Paul Saints announcer gets called up to the Minnesota Twins radio booth

Monday’s Minnesota Twins game against the Chicago White sox will sound different.

After more than two decades in the minors, Saint Paul Saints announcer Sean Aronson will make his major league debut.

Aronson will fill in for six games for Kris Atteberry, the regular announcer for the Minnesota Twins radio broadcasts.

Aronson has spent 24 seasons in the minors, broadcasting more than 2,600 games.

“It’s been a long journey,” Aronson said. “It’s been a fun journey, but to see it pay off all these years is something pretty special.”

Bally Sports North’s Marney Gellner made TV history Monday night.

Gellner became the first woman to serve as the play-by-play announcer for the Minnesota Twins during the regular season in the team’s history. Gellner filled in for regular announcer Cory Provus.