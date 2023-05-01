St. Paul restaurant burglarized for 4th time in past year

Lost Fox, a restaurant in the Lowertown neighborhood of St. Paul, opened in April 2022, but it’s already been burglarized four times.

The owners of the business told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS the latest break-in happened early Friday morning.

Annie Rose, who owns Lost Fox with her husband Mike, says the window on the front door and a larger window at the front of the restaurant were both broken out by the thieves who made off with a small amount of cash and product.

“It is disheartening when things like this happen because you’re like, ‘When is it going to happen again?’ You’re on edge,” Rose said.

But Rose said the neighbors and customers have been very supportive and have encouraged them to stay despite the four burglaries in 12 months.

“It’s been overwhelming. The amount of people that just come in to say, ‘Hi,’ or ‘I am sorry,’ or to give me a pat.” Rose said. “I don’t hug people, and I have hugged more people than I have hugged — well, not in my life — but in a really long time.”

Jennifer Bednarski lives in the Lowertown neighborhood and said the regular customers are doing everything they can to help the Roses keep their doors open.

“I mean, I don’t know what to say because it’s such a big problem. It’s not like it’s one individual who can do much about it, but again I don’t want to see them go, so it’s kind of sad,” Bednarski said.

According to St. Paul Police Department records, for just the Lowertown neighborhood from Jan. 1 through April 28, there have been 15 burglaries in 2023 compared to 12 during the same time period in 2022. Property crimes have remained steady, with 123 in 2022 compared to 124 in 2023.

Rose said a St. Paul police commander intends to visit Lost Fox on Monday to help the business strategize on ways to help stop future burglaries.