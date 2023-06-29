St. Paul, Ramsey County leaders introduce new workforce development program

Officials with the city of St. Paul and Ramsey County announced a new young adult workforce development program Thursday morning.

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter was joined by other local leaders to discuss the new initiative, which officials say aims to provide young adults with paid education and training for in-demand careers.

The county says it and the city will partner with community-based organizations to introduce 13 new programs for anyone in the county between the ages of 18 and 30.

Career preparation opportunities will be available in fields such as construction, health care, human services, information technology, green energy and entrepreneurship, the county says.

More information about the program is available online.