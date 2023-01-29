St. Paul police: Suspects shoot man believed to have interrupted vehicle break-in

St. Paul police say a man is recovering from non-life-threatening injuries Sunday morning after being shot late Saturday night in the city’s Payne-Phalen neighborhood.

According to police, officers were called to the 1000 block of Duluth Street at 9:45 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot in both of his feet.

The man told police he heard glass breaking, and believes he interrupted a vehicle break-in. He added there were multiple suspects, who shot at him. He was hit in both feet.

Police add the man was taken to Regions Hospital to be treated for his injuries. His name and age haven’t been released.

Meanwhile, the suspects left the area. No word if the suspects left the scene in the vehicle they were attempting to break into, if they left in another vehicle or if they ran away.

As of this time, no one is in custody. The suspects’ descriptions weren’t immediately provided.