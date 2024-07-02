St. Paul Police investigating Payne-Phalen neighborhood homicide

St. Paul Police are investigating an alleged homicide after a man was killed from apparent gunshot wounds.

Just before 8:30 p.m. Monday, the St. Paul Police Department was called to a home on the 800 block of York Avenue in the Payne Phalen neighborhood, for a report of a person being shot.

Officers arrived and found a man in the yard of a residence suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. St. Paul police provided first aid, but medical services pronounced the man dead when they arrived. Police secured the crime scene and began looking for evidence and witnesses.

St. Paul police are investigating the situation as a homicide; investigators are looking to piece together what led to the shooting and who is responsible.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy to positively identify the victim and determine his exact cause of death.

According to the St. Paul Police Department, it’s the thirteenth homicide of 2024 in St. Paul.