St. Paul police: Driver in single-vehicle crash appeared to have been shot in head

A man is in the hospital after St. Paul responders at the scene of a crash discovered the driver had a possible gunshot wound to his head, according to St. Paul Police Sgt. Mike Ernster.

Around 6:30 p.m. Thursday, a man drove an SUV into a parked car near the intersection of Ford Parkway and Snelling Avenue.

The man driving the SUV was unresponsive, Ernster said, and it appeared he’d been shot in the head.

Medics took the man, who has not yet been identified, to Regions Hospital for the life-threatening injury.

Police are still investigating what led up to the crash. Ernster told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS it is unclear how the apparent gunshot injury happened.

Check back for updates.