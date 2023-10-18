St. Paul neighborhoods could see more multi-unit homes under zoning proposal

A proposed ordinance, if approved by the St. Paul City Council on Wednesday, will be one of the biggest zoning changes for city neighborhoods in decades.

The ordinance would allow twin homes, duplexes, tri-units, four-units and up to six-unit homes in residential neighborhoods that were previously zoned single-family neighborhoods only. There would be height and lot restrictions, with no large apartment complexes.

St. Paul City Council Member Rebecca Noecker told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS the ordinance is a big shift for city neighborhoods, but the integrity of the single-family neighborhoods will be kept intact.

“I mean, it affects a huge part of St. Paul and it’s a big deal, again, in a good way,” Noecker said. “I think that’s the critical point, that gentle in-fill density, which is how we can really expand the capacity of our neighborhoods without building these huge multi-level apartment buildings.”

Noecker said growing neighborhood populations without “going up” with taller complexes will also have a ripple economic effect which will broaden the city’s tax base, too.

“The local retailers you want to support that’s been struggling so much since the pandemic,” said Noecker. “The entertainment venues, the entertainment options that we have. We wanna make sure that we have lots of people around so they can walk to those goods and services and keep them going.”

If the city council approves the zoning ordinance on Wednesday, it will take effect 30 days later.