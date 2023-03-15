St. Paul law enforcement urge residents to plan ahead for busy weekend

State and local public safety officials discussed preparations ahead of what is anticipated to be a busy weekend in St. Paul.

Wednesday afternoon, officials with the Minnesota Department of Public Safety and St. Paul Police Department discussed the busy upcoming weekend in St. Paul and urged residents to plan ahead.

“We’ve seen that these crashes, the fatal crashes and serious injury crashes, impaired driving is a big factor in a lot of them, and every single one of those crashes is preventable. So one of the things I want to relay to people is plan ahead, make good decisions, if you’re coming out for the hockey games, if you’re coming out to the bars and the restaurants, again, these things are preventable so we ask that you plan ahead, make sure you have a sober ride,” St. Paul Police Cmdr. Jeremy Ellison said.

With St. Patrick’s Day festivities on Friday and the NCHC Frozen Faceoff taking place all weekend, St. Paul expects thousands of people to be in the area.

The goal of the Department of Public Safety and Police Department is to encourage safe and responsible travel.