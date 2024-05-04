St. Paul house fire draws response from dozens of firefighters

Dozens of firefighters responded to a house fire in St. Paul on Friday night.

Fire crews from St. Paul were called to the 1300 block of Bradley Street around 9 p.m. on a report of a fire in a single-family home.

Crews on the scene found heavy fire in the back of the home with flames through the roof, according to a spokesperson for the St. Paul Fire Department (SPFD).

The fire was contained to the home and all of its residents were safely evacuated, officials said.

11 fire companies, two ambulances and about 44 fire personnel responded to the scene for around four hours, SPFD officials said.

There were no injuries reported in the fire. Officials did not confirm if the home was a complete loss or not.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, although SPFD officials say they do not believe it was intentionally set.