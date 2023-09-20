St. Paul fire leaves 1 dead

A fire left one person dead in St. Paul Tuesday.

Video of the full news conference with the St. Paul Fire Department can be viewed below:

A news release from the department says crews were called to the 1000 block of Western Avenue just after 12:30 p.m. for reports of a house fire after a passerby saw smoke coming from the window of a home near the intersection of Western Avenue North and Cook Avenue West.

Firefighters then forced their way in and found the victim, who was brought to the front yard where first responders tried to resuscitate them.

The victim died at an area hospital. No other details have been provided so far regarding the victim’s identity.

Two pets were also found dead inside the house, while one managed to escape when firefighters forced their way in.

Crews respond to a fire at a St. Paul home that resulted in one death (Courtesy: St. Paul Fire Department).

No other injuries were reported after the fire was extinguished.

The fire department said this is St. Paul’s first fire fatality of 2023.

Firefighters say they were at the scene of the fire for more than three hours, and they’re still investigating the cause.