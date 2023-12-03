St. Paul crash leaves 1 dead, 1 with life-threatening injuries

A crash in St. Paul left one person dead and another with life-threatening injuries in the early morning hours on Sunday.

Just before 2 a.m., a State Patrol Trooper saw a 2012 Dodge Avenger driving at high speeds on I-94 East at Hamline Street. According to the incident report, the state trooper attempted to make a traffic stop near I-94 East and Dale Street, but the driver didn’t stop and exited on Marion Street from eastbound I-94.

The state trooper stopped their pursuit, as the vehicle continued straight through the intersection and crashed into a concrete wall.

The incident report states that one female died, one female has non-life-threatening injuries and a 41-year-old man has life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash.

This article will be updated with more information as it becomes available.