St. Paul council to decide whether to override mayor’s veto of property tax levy

St. Paul city leaders are weighing whether or not to override the mayor’s veto of a proposed property tax levy to support child care and early childhood education for low-income families.

The St. Paul City Council is expected to vote on overriding Mayor Melvin Carter’s July 27 veto at its meeting Wednesday afternoon. The special levy would end up on the November 2024 ballot if five council members vote to override the mayor’s veto.

Before the council’s meeting Wednesday, Carter discussed the program proposal and explained that he vetoed it because it would leave the city with a financial burden much larger than it could handle based on the funding the tax levy would raise. He added that the council doesn’t have any detailed budget proposal for the program and so it’s not even clear exactly what the program would cost the city.

To make it actually work, Carter said the council needs to create an implementation plan for the program, a detailed budget, allow city staff to confirm the plan is something that can be done, and secure the funding needed to support the program.

RELATED: Mayor Carter vetoes proposed property tax levy for early childhood education

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter talks about the Learn & Earn young adult workforce development program on June 29, 2023. (KSTP-TV)

When he vetoed the measure, Carter said in a letter that he was concerned the levy only raised $20 million per year when the child care program is expected to cost around $39 million per year.

“It would be imprudent for the City of Saint Paul or any other entity to take on such enormous, universal and permanent commitments — especially those which have eluded so many other early childhood professionals and systems — while possessing all of the information necessary to know that the available resources do not exist to meet those commitments,” Carter wrote.

The mayor added that he was open to reworking the proposal into something that would work better but some council members said the current proposal would still be a boost for families living paycheck to paycheck.