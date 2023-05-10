St. Paul candy store opens, hoping to prep young women for sweet success

New candy store opens in St. Paul's Rondo neighborhood

The Tooth Fairy has landed in the Rondo neighborhood of St. Paul.

The brand-new store offers it all, from taffy to gummy bears to lollipops. But it’s more than a store… it is part of a mission.

“We came up with this program to help girls become entrepreneurs, so they could see what it looks like,” said The Tooth Fairy Candy Store founder Aretta-Rie Johnson.

Aretta-Rie Johnson already runs a non-profit and a program called “Boss Up,” designed to encourage young black women from the neighborhood to explore business and entrepreneurship. Now she is bringing that program to the aisles of her new candy store.

The young women are learning everything from advertising to market analysis to customer service.

“It takes a lot of work; you can’t dilly dally,” said 16-year-old Lucy Johnson, who works at the shop.