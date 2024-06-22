St. Louis Park Police make arrest after a reported shooting

A suspect has been arrested following a report of shots being fired Friday afternoon.

According to St Louis Park Police (SLPPD), they responded to a report of shots being heard near West 27th St. in St. Louis Park around 5:14 p.m. SLPPD said a female suspect fired a handgun, striking two homes and causing property damage but not injuring anyone.

Police arrested the suspect without incident and said charges are pending.

SLPPD is continuing to investigate.