St. Cloud prepares for Donald Trump/JD Vance campaign stop Saturday

Outside the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center on the St. Cloud State University campus on Friday, crews are setting up for Saturday’s GOP presidential rally.

Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Nominee Sen. JD Vance have scheduled a campaign stop at the venue.



“You are bringing a spotlight on St. Cloud, Minnesota, right in the middle of the state,” said St. Cloud Mayor Dave Klies. “It’s a pretty significant event.”

In the days leading up to the rally, Kleis said city police have been busy working with state law enforcement and the U.S. Secret Service.



“It’s a public safety issue anytime, especially in light of an assassination attempt just weeks ago — that heightens that awareness,” said Kleis.

Roads are closing around the arena, located at 1204 Fourth Avenue South.

More will close in town ahead of Saturday’s rally, as the doors to the venue open at 3 p.m. The event will start later in the evening, with Vance and Trump taking the stage.

Minnesota hasn’t voted for a Republican for president since the early 1970s.



“I think that Minnesota is going to be flipped red, yup, I think it has a good chance,” said Cassidy Baatz, a Trump supporter.

Baatz and her sister Kelly, who is a first-time voter, both drove in from Crookston on Friday to be ready for Saturday’s rally.



“I think it’s important for people my age to know what’s going on and to be informed — there’s so many people that believe anything you tell them,“ said Kelly Baatz. “You’ve really got to have a mind of your own, stand up in what you believe in.”

The mayor said lots of work continues behind the scenes for the rally and a counter-protest that is also scheduled in town around the same time.

“It’s a monumental task to help make sure everybody is safe and secure, but we want to make sure that they have a good impression of the community too when they leave,” said Kleis.

The Keep Minnesota Blue-Protest and Rally is scheduled after 6 p.m. in downtown St. Cloud by the Public Library.

“I want to send the message that the hate Donald Trump represents isn’t representative of our community,” wrote one of the event organizers, Chantal Oechsle in part in an email to 5 EYEWINTESS NEWS. “We cannot let hate win.”

The event is being organized by the Benton/Stearns County Progressives and St. Cloud Women’s March.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS will have further coverage of Saturday’s political events.