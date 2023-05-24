SPECIAL REPORT: Biden to discuss anniversary of Uvalde school shooting Wednesday afternoon

President Joe Biden is expected to make remarks Wednesday afternoon regarding the school shooting that happened exactly one year ago in Uvalde, Texas.

The shooting left 19 children and two teachers dead inside a fourth-grade classroom at Robb Elementary School, the deadliest shooting in Texas. The children who were killed were all between the ages of nine and 11 years old. Roughly a dozen students in the classroom survived.

Some families have filed lawsuits against law enforcement who responded to the shooting, as well as the gun maker.

ABC News will provide a special report for Biden's remarks, which are scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m.

