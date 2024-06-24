Space Shuttle replica arrives in Saint Cloud

An out of this world attraction has arrived in Saint Cloud.

Over the last week, a full size replica of the Space Shuttle was driven here from Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

St. Cloud inventor Felicity-John Pederson bought the replica from NASA and plans to use it as part of a museum in town.

“Really it’s an edutainment, entertainment,” Pederson said. “I would say STEM program.”

The replica is being stored in an undisclosed location until a permanent home is found.

