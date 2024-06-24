Space Shuttle replica arrives in Saint Cloud

Joe Mazan KSTP

Space Shuttle Replica Arrives in St. Cloud

An out of this world attraction has arrived in Saint Cloud.

Over the last week, a full size replica of the Space Shuttle was driven here from Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

St. Cloud inventor Felicity-John Pederson bought the replica from NASA and plans to use it as part of a museum in town.

“Really it’s an edutainment, entertainment,” Pederson said. “I would say STEM program.”

The replica is being stored in an undisclosed location until a permanent home is found.

