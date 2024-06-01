South St. Paul Police shoot at man after he pointed a weapon at officers, no injuries reported

A man was arrested Friday night after police say he brandished and pointed a weapon at officers.

According to a press release from the South St. Paul Police, officers were called to an apartment building on Grand Ave. West for a reported disturbance. When they arrived officers said they encountered a 54-year-old man in a parking garage who brandished and pointed a weapon at officers. Police said after this happened, officers intentionally shot their firearm as they attempted to take the man into custody, which he eventually was.

The suspect, who was not identified by South St. Paul Police, was transported to Dakota County Jail, where he is being held on probable cause for second-degree assault. A weapon was recovered from the scene, according to South St. Paul Police, and the West St. Paul Police Department is investigating the actions of the suspect.

Authorities did not report any injuries received by either police or the suspect in their press release.