South St. Paul police, BCA investigating man’s death

Police say an investigation is underway after a man was found dead in his South St. Paul home Wednesday evening.

According to South St. Paul police, officers were called to 3rd Street South and 1st Avenue North around 6 p.m.

Police say they aren’t sure how the man died but add they have brought in the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) to help with their investigation.

As of this time, police don’t believe there is any danger to the public.

No other details were immediately provided.

Check back for updates.