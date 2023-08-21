South Minneapolis residents pushing for stronger security measures after Sunday night shooting

South Minneapolis residents are hoping for more security measures in the neighborhood after a shooting left eight people hurt.

“I was scared. I couldn’t believe what I was hearing. I couldn’t believe what I was seeing,” Kayseh Magan, South Minneapolis resident, said.

Magan, who is running for Minneapolis City Council Ward 6, caught the terrifying moments of the shooting on his dashcam.

He was stuck at a red light around 6 p.m. Sunday night when gunfire erupted on East Franklin Avenue and Chicago.

“There are people who believe that this type of violence is okay as long as it happens in certain neighborhoods, but people live in those neighborhoods. I live here,” Magan said. “This is a majority-minority ward and the people here deserve to be safe.”

Magan said the area was full of people and cars blew through the red light to get away.

“I heard a lot of shots then I started seeing a lot of people running,” Jeffrey Thomas, South Minneapolis resident, said. “When I walked close, I saw three people on the ground bleeding.”

Thomas was feet away when officers found three males with gunshot wounds to their legs in front of the Minneapolis Market.

Five other victims were hit with gunfire, most of them were 15 to 17 years old.

“It’s scary because we’ve got kids over here,” Thomas said.

41 shell casings were recovered after the shooting.

Police said three different calibers of bullets were found at the scene and one assault weapon was used.

“People I represent were so shocked to see such a powerful weapon used on a busy street,” Jamal Osman, Minneapolis City Council member, said.

Osman represents Ward 6 in Minneapolis where the shooting happened.

He said he’s been working with the city to get better security in the area.

Thomas said the changes are crucial so his kids can be outside in their own neighborhood and make it back safely.

“It’s crazy that we have to go out the area to have fun and enjoy ourselves,” Thomas said.

Investigators are still urging anyone with information regarding the shooting to contact Minneapolis police.