Man dies after exchange of gunfire with St. Paul police

A man is dead after he was shot in an apparent exchange of gunfire with St. Paul police on the city’s East Side, officials say.

A woman had called 911 reporting a suicidal man was inside the home near the intersection of Rose Avenue and Frank Street. As officers arrived, shots were fired, sources told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS. Police performed CPR on the injured man until medics arrived to take him to the hospital, where he later died.

It’s unclear at this time who shot first. Police say no officers were hurt.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the incident.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS as we work to bring you the latest updates.