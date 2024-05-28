Some watercraft rental companies aren’t insured, Ramsey County Water Patrol warns

Sgt. Steven Eddicus with the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office Water Patrol told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS people who are considering renting watercraft this summer should check into the company’s background before hitting the water on a rental Jet Ski or boat.

Eddicus said most rental companies are legitimate businesses, but there are some companies — mostly based online — that will rent watercraft but don’t have insurance or safety inspections of their equipment and are usually not registered with the state as an actual business.

“So, if that company’s not doing that, they’re not running by the rules,” Eddicus said. “They don’t even understand themselves that there are rules they have to abide by.”

Eddicus said some of the rental companies do not properly instruct renters on how to properly operate a watercraft and they are not familiar with the rules and regulations on each lake they’re using as spots for their rental business.

Tom Bain, a member of the Black Bear Yacht Racing Association, says he’s witnessed how poorly renters are instructed before they take out a boat or Jet Ski.

“They don’t have a clue. I mean, they come out here and they think they’re driving a Rambler,” Bain said. “The people come in and say, ‘We’re good to go. Check us out and give us a boat that will go 35 mph.’ So it’s like dodgem cars out there sometimes.”