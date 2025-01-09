Some snow expected Thursday, more possible this weekend
A small area of light snow will not accumulate much more than ½" or so today, but it will offer at least some hope for snow lovers.
Thursday morning,
A few slick spots are possible at midday and afterward, but no major issues are expected on area roads. Just take a bit slower than normal.
The light snow will taper off to flurries toward dinnertime and last into the night.
A quiet day on Friday and on Saturday, before another small snow system heads our way Saturday night and early Sunday.
