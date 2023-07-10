Some lawmakers have health concerns over popular energy drink

PRIME energy drink faces scrutiny

It is one of the most popular drink brands on the market… but now, some lawmakers are worried about the caffeine content in “PRIME Energy Drinks.”

PRIME comes in brightly-colored bottles, a range of sweet flavors and is backed by popular YouTube stars. There are two versions: the “hydration drink,” which is caffeine-free, and the energy drink version, which contains 200 milligrams of caffeine. That’s almost six times the amount of caffeine you find in one can of Coca-Cola.

The energy drink comes with a warning on the side of the can, saying it’s not recommended for children under age 18. But now, some lawmakers are worried parents and kids aren’t getting the warning that’s on the side of the can.

Senator Charles Schumer from New York is calling on the FDA to investigate PRIME because of the high caffeine levels in the energy drink, claiming the marketing and branding of the two drinks aren’t different enough.

“PRIME is born on the reels of social media,” Schumer said.

“One of the hottest status symbols for kids is not an outfit or a toy, it’s a beverage,” he said.

According to a statement from the company released Monday afternoon, safety is a top priority:

“PRIME has two drinks on the market, PRIME Hydration and PRIME Energy. It is very important to make the distinction between the two products because they are vastly different. We started PRIME last year with the launch of Hydration, a healthier sports drink alternative that comes in a bottle. PRIME Energy, sold in a can, dropped in 2023 and contains a comparable amount of caffeine to other top selling energy drinks, all falling within the legal limit of the countries it’s sold in. It complied with all FDA guidelines before hitting the market and states clearly on packaging, as well as in marketing materials, that it is an energy drink and is not made for anyone under the age of 18.”

“As a brand, our top priority is consumer safety, so we welcome discussions with the FDA or any other organization regarding suggested industry changes they feel are necessary in order to protect consumers.”