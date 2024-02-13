So Minnesota: World’s largest Lite Brite

A toy many of us grew up playing is also a large piece of art on display in St. Paul.

In 2013, St. Paul artist Ta-coumba T. Aiken was asked by the St. Paul Foundation to create the world’s largest Lite Brite at the Union Depot.

Aiken played with Lite Brite as a child.

“I burned my finger trying to take out the bulb,” Aiken said. “I hated Lite Brites and I said, ‘This doggone toy.'”

Aiken used more than 500 volunteers to help painstakingly glue everything together. It’s called Forever St. Paul and it’s a Picasso of Lite Brite pieces.

“Approximately 598,986,” Aiken said. “Twenty-four feet wide and 8 feet high.”

Guinness World Records proclaimed it the largest Lite Bright.

“Art is my life,” Aiken said. “I’m making people feel good.”

Aiken signed the artwork with pieces of Lite Brite.