So Minnesota: Wood from the Hood

One Minneapolis company is helping the environment by giving old trees new life.

In 2008, Rick and Cindy Siewert opened Wood from the Hood in Minneapolis.

The company takes old trees from neighborhoods around the Twin Cities, cuts the wood and dries it, then sells it as lumber and home goods products.

“We want to use the wood coming down in the cities rather than going to the landfill, the chipper, or the burn plant, we want to have a higher value,” Rick Siewert said.

The company tracks where each tree comes from.

“We track the wood by the zip code,” Rick Siewert said. “Where it comes from as much as we possibly can. You’ll see tags on all the piles that will have the zip code, the city, the tree service and the date when it was harvested.”