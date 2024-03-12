So Minnesota: Teddy Roosevelt's famous 'Speak softly and carry a big stick' Minnesota State Fair speech

Over the years, many politicians have made a stop at the Minnesota State Fair, but one gave a legendary speech.

On Sep. 2, 1901, Vice President Teddy Roosevelt spoke before thousands and delivered a now-famous quote: “Speak softly and carry a big stick.” A few days after the speech, President William McKinley was assassinated and Roosevelt became president.

“It’s something that was forever attached to his presidency,” Brian Pease with the Minnesota Historical Society said, “Even today that’s what he’s known for, that saying.”

The aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt is known as “The Big Stick.” The face of President Roosevelt is forever etched in stone on Mount Rushmore.