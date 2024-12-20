So Minnesota: State welcome signs

You may notice them driving into different states across the country.

Welcome signs in Minnesota date back nearly a century.

Steve Wyczawski is a landscape architect for the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) and he’s in charge of the welcome signs and monuments.



“I take a lot of pride in the fact that we have such a strong statement as you come into the state,” Wyczawski said.

Since the 1930s, Minnesota has marked its borders to welcome travelers. Some of the original stone markers still exist and have been up for historic designation.

“Maybe it will entice them to plan a visit here in Minnesota to see what it’s really about,” Wyczawski said.

A team at MnDOT works to maintain and design the signs.