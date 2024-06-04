So Minnesota: Peters Billiards

Many grew up playing pool with friends in a bar or basement.

Starting as a teenager, Greg Peterson has had a long and successful career building and selling pool tables.

In 1972, while studying architecture in college, Peterson bought Peters Billiards in Minneapolis despite his father’s reservations.

“He said, ‘Greg, pool tables, they are a good hobby, but I wouldn’t recommend it you do it for a living,'” Peterson said. “Once we started doing well and finished this building on the Crosstown Highway, I said, ‘You know, dad, architecture is a good hobby, but I really wouldn’t want to do it for a living.'”

More than five decades later, Peters Billiards sells new and restored pool tables, games and home furniture.

“It’s just an amazing thing,” Peterson said. “We’ve been blessed so much.”