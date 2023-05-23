So Minnesota: Pet Cemetery

When a dog or cat dies, it can be a heartbreaking loss. But there is one place in Minnesota where pets are always remembered.

Memorial Pet Cemetery in Roseville is the oldest pet cemetery in the state and is run by the Animal Humane Society.

“I just fell in love,” Astrid Roed, with the Animal Humane Society, said. “You look at the gravestones, and you cry, really — I do anyway — and I see what people love.”

It dates back to 1920, when a local veterinarian bought the land. Over the years, more than 4,000 dogs and cats have been buried in the cemetery.

“That process, I don’t think, is that much different than the people process,” Roed said. “The tears are there. The emotion of it is something that I really respect.”

A statue of St. Francis, the patron saint of animals, stands in the cemetery.