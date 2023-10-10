So Minnesota: Oldest house of worship

The oldest house of worship in Minnesota is in Mendota.

Father Steven Hoffman at the Church of St. Peter in Mendota knows celebrating Mass is special because of all those who have come before him.

“To offer Mass in this historic church, it is a special blessing,” Hoffman said. “This is where it all began. The stones have the memory of just all the prayers, the worship that happened here.”

The parish was founded in 1840. The church was built in 1853, five years before Minnesota became a state.

“It’s breathtaking to know that you’re involved in something that started in Minnesota,” parishioner John Korman said. “The first church ever of any denomination started here.”

A major top-to-bottom restoration project in the 1970s saved the church from the wrecking ball.

“Sometimes you just kind of become aware and you go, ‘Wow,'” Hoffman said. “It’s amazing to be part of this where it all began.”