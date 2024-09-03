So Minnesota: Oldest Ford Dealership

There’s one car dealership in our state that has a unique claim to fame because of its years in business.

Tenvoorde Ford in St. Cloud has been around for more than a century.

“We are the world’s oldest family owned dealership in the world,” Deb Tenvoorde said.

The dealership was started by Tenvoorde’s great grandfather Steven Tenvoorde. In 1899, Steven brought the first-ever car into St. Cloud and became friends with Henry Ford. Five generations and more than 120 years later, the family continues to own the dealership.

“We’re here for the community, but the community is here for us,” Tenvoorde said.