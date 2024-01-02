So Minnesota: Oldest continuous barbershop

You can say they’re a cut above the rest.

7th Street Barbers in St. Paul opened in a former bar in 1893 and has been in the same building ever since.

“This is the oldest continuous barbershop in Minnesota,” part-owner Mark Kern said. “If the walls could talk, there would be some real good stories.”

Generations have walked through the door, and even though some customers have passed away, they’re still dying to come back.

“There’s definitely ghosts here,” Kern said, “We’ve had quite a few things happen here. Everything from the doors locking to the faucets turning on.”

From the crew cut to the flat top to the mullet, the shop has seen them all.

“I love it,” Kern said. “It’s a lot of fun. Just talking to people, having them come in looking not so great, leaving feeling like a million dollars. It’s great.”