So Minnesota: Mr. Bubble

An iconic brand that generations have grown up with is made right here in Minnesota.

The Village Company in Eden Prairie owns and makes Mr. Bubble.

“It’s America’s favorite bubble bath,” Michelle Hanson with The Village Company said. “We sell eight bottles of bubble bath every minute.”

Mr. Bubble is now a Minnesotan, but he was born in North Dakota in 1961, created by Harold Shafer. The name Mr. Bubble came after Mr. Schafer heard a radio ad for foam cleaner Mr. Clean.

“Bubble bath was only available in luxury department stores and so Harold Shafer wanted to bring bubble bath to the masses,” Hanson said.

As an advertising icon, Mr. Bubble’s name and likeness is on everything from banks to toys to T-shirts.

“It’s a great way for moms to get kids in the tub and for kids to have fun in the tub,” Hanson said.

No matter how old we grow, memories of Mr. Bubble keep us all young at heart.