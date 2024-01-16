So Minnesota: Moody Round Barn

There’s a round piece of history in Chisago County that’s more than a century old.

The Moody Round Barn was built by the Moody family in 1915 for their dairy farm. Chisago Lake Township now owns the barn.

Seven men built the barn and were paid one dollar per day plus meals. The barn is 56 feet high and 56 feet in diameter with a 42-foot silo inside. The main floor was used for milking and at the time, the design of the building was considered state of the art.

“The way things used to be,” Matt Wilkelius with Chisago Lake Township said. “I think that’s the whole thing to keep these historical structures around.”

The Moody Round Barn is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.