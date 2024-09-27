So Minnesota: Minnesota Golf Hall of Fame and Museum

From Jack Nicklaus to Arnold Palmer, there have been some greats who played golf.

The Minnesota Golf Hall of Fame and Museum, located inside Bunker Hills Golf Club in Coon Rapids, recognizes Minnesotans for their outstanding contributions to the game of golf.

“I hope they get a better understanding of how important the game of golf is in the state of Minnesota,” Jon Tollette with the Minnesota Golf Hall of Fame and Museum said.

The Minnesota Golf Hall of Fame and Museum was founded in 1987. It’s operated by the Minnesota Golf Association and Minnesota section of the PGA.

“A lot of these artifacts are probably early 1900’s,” Tollette said. “Memorabilia from U.S. Open’s, from PGA Championships, from Ryder Cups.”

The museum is free and holds golf memorabilia and plaques with the names of those who changed the game.