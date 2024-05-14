So Minnesota: Maple Lake man has one of the largest collections of WWII memorabilia

A Maple Lake man has one of the largest collections of World War II memorabilia in the country.

Over the decades, Al Muller has collected 10,000 books and 6,000 autographs, including signatures of presidents and U.S. generals.

“The Greatest Generation is an understatement,” Muller said. “The whole thing is preserving history.”

The ultimate destination of Muller’s collection will be the Minnesota Military and Veterans Museum slated to open in Little Falls in 2026.

“They came and asked me from the museum that they are going to build if I would be willing to donate those books to the museum,” Muller said. “I thought perfect.”