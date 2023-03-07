So Minnesota: Lowell Inn pecan pie
From Swedish meatballs to wild rice, Minnesota cities are home to many well-loved foods and dishes.
The Lowell Inn in downtown Stillwater is known for a recipe that’s no longer made in-house: The pecan pie of former owner Nelle Palmer.
“It was excellent, but I love pecan pie,” said current Lowell Inn owner Judy Anderson.
Palmer, who passed away in 1970, made the pie for several years. It became well-known and was published in newspapers and books.
Below, view the recipe as provided by Anderson.
Nelle Palmer’s pecan pie
Lowell Inn — Stillwater, Minn.
|Servings:
8
|Ingredients:
3 eggs
3/4 cup of sugar
1/4 pound of butter
1 cup dark corn syrup
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 cup pecan halves
1 unbaked pie shell
|Instructions:
Beat eggs until light.
Slowly add sugar, butter, and corn syrup.
Pour mixture into unbaked pie shell.
Bake for 40 minutes at 300 degrees.
Remove pie from oven and increase oven temperature to 350 degrees.
Completely cover the top of the pie with pecan halves.
Return pie to 350-degree oven and bake another 10-15 minutes.
Optional: Serve while just warm with whipped cream.