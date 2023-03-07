So Minnesota: Lowell Inn pecan pie

From Swedish meatballs to wild rice, Minnesota cities are home to many well-loved foods and dishes.

The Lowell Inn in downtown Stillwater is known for a recipe that’s no longer made in-house: The pecan pie of former owner Nelle Palmer.

“It was excellent, but I love pecan pie,” said current Lowell Inn owner Judy Anderson.

Palmer, who passed away in 1970, made the pie for several years. It became well-known and was published in newspapers and books.

Below, view the recipe as provided by Anderson.